Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Matt Chisholm to share mental wellness message

TV presenter turned sheep and beef farmer Matt Chisholm is bringing his Time Out Tour to Palmerston North on July 15. Chisholm’s evening talk at Massey University is hosted by the Manawatū Rangitīkei Rural Support Trust. He signed on as the trust’s inaugural ambassador in 2022 and has been on a nationwide tour talking about mental wellness and resilience. Chisholm’s mental health challenges are documented in his book Imposter and documentaries Like a Man and Man Enough, both supported by the Mental Health Foundation. Register at rural-support.org.nz/Time-Out-Tour.

Manawatū Guardian editor resigns

Manawatū Guardian editor Judith Lacy has decided to return to teaching. Her last day will be July 19. NZME wishes Judith the best and is recruiting for a new editor.

Sustainability efforts documented