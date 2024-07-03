Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Manawatu Guardian

Palmerston North Pitopito Kōrero: News in brief

Manawatu Guardian
2 mins to read
Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Matt Chisholm to share mental wellness message

TV presenter turned sheep and beef farmer Matt Chisholm is bringing his Time Out Tour to Palmerston North on July 15. Chisholm’s evening talk at Massey University is hosted by the Manawatū Rangitīkei Rural Support Trust. He signed on as the trust’s inaugural ambassador in 2022 and has been on a nationwide tour talking about mental wellness and resilience. Chisholm’s mental health challenges are documented in his book Imposter and documentaries Like a Man and Man Enough, both supported by the Mental Health Foundation. Register at rural-support.org.nz/Time-Out-Tour.

Manawatū Guardian editor resigns

Manawatū Guardian editor Judith Lacy has decided to return to teaching. Her last day will be July 19. NZME wishes Judith the best and is recruiting for a new editor.

Sustainability efforts documented

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Palmerston North City Council has released its latest sustainability review. The biennial review outlines efforts made by the council and others around the region to boost sustainable practices and curb carbon emissions. The report outlines work the council is doing to increase recycling options for things like tyres, Tetra Paks, and food waste. It is also investing in greener vehicles and energy sources, including solar panels and better heating systems, along with reducing how often it mows some parks. The report is on the council’s website.






Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian