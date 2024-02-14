Snippets to help you make the most of living in Mawawatū.

Learn how to make a natural first aid kit

Ashhurst herbalist Lynn Kirkland is running a natural first aid kit workshop for children and adults. The two-hour workshop is on Sunday, March 10, at 10am. It will be held at the Herb Farm near Ashhurst and the $45 ticket price will go to the Palmerston North Hospital Foundation’s children’s emergency department fundraiser. Kirkland will guide participants to assemble a kit using the herbal powers of Captain Comfrey, Miss Calendula and the Herb World friends she created. Participants will create three products to take home. To book visit herbfarm.co.nz/pages/events.

Adding a splash of colour to fitness

The Feilding Colour Run returns on Sunday, February 25. The event is organised by the Manawatū District Youth Council and will be held at Timona Park at 1pm. With 1.6km to run or walk, participants are guaranteed to get wet and bashfully bright as they cross the finish line. The event is for all ages and fitness levels. Wearing white will maximise the colour bursts and make for the best photos. Bring a towel and change of clothes to travel home in. There will be food trucks at the park and music along the course. Tickets are available at eventbrite.co.nz.

Arohanui Hospice recipient of Christmas generosity

The 2023 Farmers Christmas Campaign raised just under $932,000 for hospices nationally. More than 15,000 Christmas baubles were sold, with Farmers donating the full $15.99 from every purchase. Farmers customers were also able to donate via a tree of remembrance in each store, Palmerston North-based Arohanui Hospice received $58,097 raised at Farmers The Plaza and Farmers Home Centre in Palmerston North as well as Farmers Levin. Arohanui Hospice chief executive Clare Randall said once again Farmers staff have been incredible ambassadors not only helping to raise funds, but also helping the community to better understand the hospice’s work.