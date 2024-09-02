Advertisement
Palmerston North offers free tyre disposal under new Tyrewise scheme

Manawatu Guardian
People can now drop off their old clean tyres at Awapuni Resource Recovery Park in Palmerston North. Photo / NZME

New Zealand’s first national tyre recycling scheme is now fully operational, with a free drop-off point in Palmerston North.

The scheme, called Tyrewise, helps manage the disposal of old, end-of-life tyres, which will now be collected, processed and turned into new products.

The launch of the Tyrewise scheme in Palmerston North was a great move forward, Palmerston North City Council resource recovery operations manager Chris Evans said.

“This scheme is a big step towards reducing waste and protecting our environment. Over the past year, we’ve received 1702 tyres, so offering free tyre drop-offs makes it even easier for our community to dispose of them responsibly.”

Since March, retailers have added a small fee to all new tyres sold or imported in New Zealand. The money collected over the past six months is now being used to cover the cost of getting rid of old tyres.

In Palmerston North, people can drop up to five old clean tyres at a time at Awapuni Resource Recovery Park, where they will be used as fuel for cement kilns

The scheme covers all air-filled and solid tyres from motorised vehicles, including cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, trailers, and off-road vehicles.

Bicycle tyres and tyres from non-motorised items like prams aren’t included, but may be added to the scheme this year. Dirty tyres and tyres with rims are also unable to be accepted under the scheme.

For more details on what else can be recycled in Palmerston North, go to the council’s website.

