Lieutenant Colonel Dean Gerling says it was a privilege to lead the New Zealand Defence Force contingent that marched during Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Photo / NZDF

Lieutenant Colonel Dean Gerling has always been grateful for the opportunities given to him in his 25 years of service in the New Zealand Army.

That definitely includes being the commander of the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) contingent which headed to London to farewell Queen Elizabeth II.

Last week, Gerling, originally from Cromwell and now based at Linton Military Camp, was in the main body of the Commonwealth contingent marching in the Queen's funeral procession down The Mall in London, among 24 New Zealanders, 64 Canadians and 28 Australians.

"The privilege of coming over here as contingent commander, and being part of history, is something you will never forget," he says.

Lieutenant Colonel Dean Gerling in the Commonwealth marching contingent at Wellington Barracks in London. Photo / NZDF

After the procession ended at Wellington Arch, the Armed Forces stood at attention while the Queen's coffin was placed in the royal hearse.

"Where I was positioned, I had an amazing view of another piece of history - the Queen being transferred into the hearse until the vehicles departed. I probably had the best seat in the world to watch her depart.

"But what really hit me was the crowd clapping and showing support as we marched back to barracks after it was all over. It really demonstrated the public support for our being there."

Gerling is no stranger to commemorations. As the commanding officer of 16th Field Regiment at Linton, gun salutes in New Zealand fall under his responsibility.

The 16th Field Regiment conducts the royal salutes in New Zealand, including for the monarch's birthday. More recently, the regiment fired the 96-round death salute for the Queen, and the accession salute for King Charles III.

The NZDF contingent rehearsed at Pirbright Army Camp in Surrey. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the camp to thank the Commonwealth contingents for attending.