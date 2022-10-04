Ayiya Bikimi (left), Tunmbi Tokode and Ebele Ezepue at the Nigeria Cultural Day Celebration in Palmerston North on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Dance, dance, dance was the 13th and final item on the programme for the Nigeria Cultural Day Celebration.

But people couldn't wait that long as the rhythmic beat and joy of the occasion drew children, then adults, to dance on the stage while others finished their dinner.

Saturday's festivities at the Palmerston North Community Leisure Centre marked 62 years since the African nation gained independence from Britain.

Nigerian cuisine, including jollof, was a feature of the celebration. Photo / Supplied

A highlight was the icebreaker Minglo Minglin' Bingo, which involved trying to find someone who identified with a description. The descriptions included a PhD holder, someone who is of African, non-Nigerian descent, trilingual, and someone who doesn't like jollof (a West African rice dish).

Sinemobong Essien gave a presentation of facts about Nigeria. English is the official language, the currency is the naira and there are 36 states. Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the seventh director-general of the World Trade Organisation, the first woman and the first African to hold the position.

Essien, a research engineer, said it is important the community did not forget what their ancestors had done to gain independence.

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and has the largest economy on the continent. The green on the flag represents natural wealth and the white peace.

Essien moved to Auckland five years ago and to Palmerston North last year.

Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter Israel Adesanya, who used to live in Whanganui, was born in Nigeria's largest city Lagos.

Nigerian New Zealanders travelled from Wellington, Taupō, Taranaki and Whanganui for the celebration, plus there were people from the Congo, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Children greeted the guests in a smattering of Nigeria's more than 500 languages.

Victor Sanya-Olugbenga, 13, from Palmerston North, spoke in Edo. It is the native language of the Edo people.

Elizabeth Araba, 11, from Hawera, introduced herself in Efik. The Efik are an ethnic group located primarily in southern Nigeria, and western Cameroon.

Doris Adeyinka's work in the Nigerian community was recognised. She is pictured with Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith (left), her husband Isaac Adeyinka, and MP Tangi Utikere. Photo / Supplied

Members of the Nigerian community were recognised for their contributions and achievements. They included Doris Adeyinka, who has a PhD in veterinary science from Massey University. She is a senior lecturer in veterinary nursing and science education at UCOL Te Pūkenga.

Among those celebrating on Saturday were Manawatū Multicultural Council service manager Ebele Ezepue. He is from the Igbo ethnic group. Two other smartly dressed men were Ayiya Bikimi from the Hausa ethnic group, and Tunmbi Tokode from the Yoruba ethnic group. Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo are the three major ethnic groups in Nigeria.

"Whenever the three ethnic groups are gathered, we call ourselves Wazobia," Ezepue said.

It is a word coined from the groups' languages for come.

"So, wa means come in Yoruba language, zo is come in Hausa language, and bia is come in Igbo language."

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere acknowledged the huge level of organisation and commitment that had gone into the event.

Utikere spoke about the Ministry for Ethnic Communities, which was established in July 2021. He said he was proud the Government created this ministry, which has a dedicated chief executive and policy.

The ministry's website says it is the government's chief advisor on ethnic communities, ethnic diversity and the inclusion of ethnic communities in wider society.

Utikere said one thing that never fails at Nigerian Independence Day celebrations is the big green and white cake. Palmerston North Nigerians know how to cut a cake - he didn't think any more people would fit in the photo frame. For the record, eight managed it.

On his Facebook page, Utikere "the Nigerians are stylish and co-ordinated, and man can they dance".

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith said he had learnt so much from Essien's presentation. He commented on the Nigerian community's enthusiasm, and how everyone had thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

The city council celebrated and funded diversity and had backed the Festival of Cultures since 1993.