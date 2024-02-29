An online search shows council reports are silent on where weed killers and other poisons are used in Palmerston North, writes Brent Barrett. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Some things boggle the mind.

Like infinity. And how we’ve used the past 100 years of human smarts and innovation to create a world awash in synthetic poisons and toxic microplastics.

And why we’re so quiet about it.

Yes, I occasionally hear from locals concerned about the use of weed killers in our playgrounds, schools, sports fields, waterways and roads. But it’s pretty sparse, and there’s yet to be any collective action. I know we’re all busy, but are poisons in our public spaces and waterways something all of us are truly okay with? I rather doubt it.

There are proven ways to control weeds without toxic sprays. In Taranaki, playground weeds have been suppressed with sawdust instead of synthetic sprays. Weeds in sidewalks and streets can be controlled with steam. Organic and spray-free growing are well-proven ways to produce healthier food.

Why, then, do we keep using poisons in some of our most sensitive spaces? Places with kids and pollinators and pets and nature.

It seems that, like a chain smoker, we’ve all too easily grown addicted. And silent. In many years of hearing public input to local council plans, policies and budgets, there’s been little, if any, citizen commentary questioning the widespread use of weed killers and other poisons.

An online search shows council reports are silent on where weed killers and other poisons are used in Palmerston North, and in what quantities. We know where every dollar comes from and where it goes. But when it comes to poisons, we know very little, indeed. Horizons Regional Council occasionally reports on herbicides and other poisons in rural wells, but that’s about it.

Some communities have made progress against poison sprays in recent years, notably Christchurch. These plucky Cantabrians have convinced the council to curb glyphosate use, through a strong citizen-led campaign.

Billions of dollars have been awarded in lawsuits against Monsanto and Bayer. Do local councils face any public liability in the use of glyphosate?

It’s not just a city thing. Farmers are often highly reliant on poisons. What little testing is done shows a remarkable number of water wells are contaminated with these chemicals. A recent survey shows nearly one in 10 wells are contaminated. While almost all were below levels proven to harm human health, these persistent chemicals will continue accumulating unless stopped at the source.

From a human and environmental health point of view, it’s time for communities and councils to start weaning ourselves off the herbicide addiction, and on to more people and plant-friendly solutions.

Our family-friendly city of Palmerston North would benefit from spray-free playgrounds. And waterways and sports fields and school grounds. Ironically, the same places where our children and pets spend lots of time are the spaces in or near the spray zones. Fortunately, there are plenty of examples of places doing it better that we can learn from.

In closing, an invitation to get organised and help wean our city off poisons in our public spaces and waterways. An easy step is to start talking about it. Will you?

Brent Barrett is an environmental advocate, Green city councillor and scientist. The views expressed here are his own.