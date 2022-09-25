Tangi Utikere (far right) says he was honoured to attend the Proclamation of Accession ceremony to acknowledge the accession of King Charles III. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

It has been with sadness this month that the world mourned the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. As the only sovereign many of us have ever known, she demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to service, and I have no doubt this dedication is how she will be remembered in many years to come.

Never before have many of us seen a ceremony, or military display, on such a scale as during her funeral last week. It was incredibly moving to see her life celebrated in this way, and our deepest sympathies are with members of the royal family during this time.

I was honoured to attend the Proclamation of Accession ceremony on the steps of Parliament, to acknowledge the accession of our new sovereign, King Charles III. Because the last time this ceremony occurred was 70 years ago, it was special to be there for this historic event.

This month has also brought the removal of the Covid-19 Protection Framework. While the past few years have not always been easy, we've pulled together and are now in a position to move forward with greater confidence and certainty.

Mask-wearing requirements have been removed except in healthcare and aged care settings, and we've also changed the requirements around household isolation, so it's now only people who test positive who need to isolate.

For the first time in two years, we can all look forward to a summer with certainty. Thank you for your hard work and sacrifices to help get us to this point.

Part of my responsibility as an electorate MP is to progress local laws through Parliament, so it was good to have the Palmerston North Reserves Empowering Amendment Bill passed at the beginning of September.

This will allow Palmerston North City Council to sell the land at Huia Street Reserve. It doesn't determine the type of development or ownership of the land, and any development will take place only after the council consults with the community.

It's important for the council to have the opportunity to continue to make democratic local decisions, and this act will support this, as well as the possibility of increased housing and development in Palmerston North.

• Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.