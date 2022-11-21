The Government is taking the next step to make sure childcare is within reach for parents. Photo / 123rf

OPINION:

Palmerston North is a great place to raise a family. Whether your family enjoy a stroll or cycle alongside our mighty Manawatū River, or sampling our cafes and restaurants, there is something here for everyone.

But for many local working families, childcare is one of the biggest household costs. That’s why I’m really proud that as part of our government’s work to support New Zealanders with the cost of living, we’re making childcare more affordable for low and middle-income families.

We recently announced we’re significantly expanding childcare assistance, cutting costs for working parents and supporting more children into early education. On top of this, we’re further boosting Working for Families and the Best Start payment, providing more support to help ease the pressure.

These changes will kick in from April 1. The exact amount families will save on childcare costs will depend on the number of hours they work, the wages they are on, the number of hours of childcare a day, and the cost of their early childcare education centre.

For example, a Palmerston North family with two parents both working 40 hours a week on $26 an hour with two children under 5 who would not have been eligible for childcare assistance, now will be eligible for $252 a week.

Childcare assistance has been neglected for more than a decade, and I’m really proud the changes we’re making will see thousands of parents given back the choice to do what’s best for their family. I know what a difference this will make.

By reducing financial barriers and better supporting parents who want to enter work or further training, we’re also helping fill labour shortages, which is good news for Palmerston North families, local businesses and our economy.

At a time when families are feeling the cost of living spike, our government is investing in what matters most. I’m really proud that we’re now taking the next step to make sure childcare is within reach for parents and that families here in Palmerston North have more support to cover other costs.

Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.