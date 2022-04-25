Our work to make Matariki a public holiday was built around genuine respect for Matariki matāuranga, te ao Māori, and a strong commitment to the Māori / Crown relationship. Photo / Warren Buckland

OPINION

As we commemorated Anzac Day, it was very special to come together again as a community to acknowledge the service and sacrifice of all our New Zealand soldiers, sailors and airmen and airwomen, both past and present.

I was honoured to lay a wreath at the dawn service in Palmerston North, and to attend the Cook Islands Anzac Day service in Auckland.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the poppy as a symbol of Anzac Day in New Zealand.

The Flanders poppy has been an international symbol of remembrance since World War I, and Poppy Day has become New Zealand's longest running charity appeal, helping to facilitate the remembrance of our national war histories, and providing a way to show our respect for those who fought to protect our country.

Another significant date in the New Zealand calendar is Matariki, and our Government is proud to have delivered on Labour's election commitment to establish a public holiday to better recognise Matariki – the start of the Māori New Year.

It's a chance for all Kiwis to share in this special time, remember those who have passed, and enjoy a mid-winter holiday with family and friends.

As New Zealand's first public holiday to specifically recognise and celebrate mātauranga Māori this is a historic moment for us all.

Matariki has become a time of celebration not just for tangata whenua, but for many people across the country, with communities coming together to pause, reflect and look to the future.

Research shows there are many benefits to public holidays, with business representatives noting Matariki will give a much-needed mid-year boost to the hospitality and tourism sectors.

As we begin welcoming back international tourists, Matariki is another chance for us to share Aotearoa's unique offerings with the world.

Our work to make Matariki a public holiday was built around genuine respect for Matariki matāuranga, te ao Māori, and a strong commitment to the Māori / Crown relationship.

To ensure we got this milestone correct, we were guided by our expert Matariki Advisory Group.

Informed by iwi and hapū, there will be a range of events around the country. I look forward to seeing how Matariki will be celebrated in Palmerston North.

This is a step forward many whānau thought they'd never see, and one I'm proud this Government has taken as New Zealand continues to weave together different cultures to create our unique national identity.

• Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.