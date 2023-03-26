Lifting children out of poverty and upgrading hospitals are some of what matters to those who visited Tangi Utikere's tent at the Festival of Cultures. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

It’s been a busy few weeks, and I’ve been fortunate to spend a lot of time in my electorate, getting out and about and making the most of many summer events in Palmerston North.

The weather didn’t dampen the smells, cuisine, and experience of this year’s Festival of Cultures, and it was great to have so many of you stop by to chat. It’s always good to know what’s on the minds of those in my electorate, and it was wonderful to talk with so many of you about the issues that matter to you, and why they are important.

It was great to be part of the Vaka Festival earlier this month. It was like a continuation of the Festival of Cultures, but with a uniquely Pacific flavour, with performances, food, and community information on offer. Congratulations to Niu Vaka Trust, Ministry for Pacific Peoples, and other partners for making it happen.

It was also good to have the New Zealand Rural Games in Palmy again. The weather was stunning, and it was nice to wander through Te Marae o Hine / The Square and check out wood chopping, coal shovelling, and much more.

With April just around the corner, there are some changes that will take effect as part of our work to help around 1.4 million New Zealanders with the cost of living. Pensioners, students, families, and those on main benefits will receive a boost to their income from next month.

Superannuation will rise from April 1, with a couple both aged over 65 receiving more than $100 extra each fortnight, and a single person living alone receiving around $66 more with each payment.

We’re also boosting the student allowance and student loan living costs payments by around $20 each payment, to make everyday life more affordable. This will be beneficial for many in a student city like Palmy.

To support families, we’re boosting Working for Families, including increases to Best Start Payments, and increasing the eldest child rate for the Family Tax Credit. We’re also expanding childcare assistance, cutting costs for working parents.

While we know these measures won’t solve everything, they are practical steps that we can take to support families in Palmerston North with the cost of living.

Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.