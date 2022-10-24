MPs Tangi Utikere and Rachel Boyack at Ebony Coffee Roasters in Palmerston North. It has been roasting in the city since 1996. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

Congratulations to all those elected to Palmerston North City Council and Horizons Regional Council earlier this month.

As a former city councillor and deputy mayor, I understand the importance of these roles, and I look forward to working with you all throughout your term.

Recently, MPs had a short break from duties in Parliament, and it was great to spend this time getting out and about in Palmerston North.

Our region has many strengths, so it was good to host Labour's Rural Caucus to see some of these in action. We visited Fonterra to discuss and experience some of what they've been working on, and also met the team at the Riddet Institute. It was a great opportunity to showcase some of the research and innovation taking place here.

I also hosted MP for Nelson Rachel Boyack. Rachel is no stranger to Palmerston North, having grown up here.

We saw the amazing work Enable New Zealand does to support the needs of those requiring equipment to go about their daily lives, which underscores the dynamic nature of our strength in distribution and logistics. We also had an update on public housing in Palmerston North, and stopped by Ebony Coffee Roastery on roasting day.

Rachel and I were also able to have a look at Awapuni's new synthetic race track ahead of its opening this week. The project received about $10 million of government funding, and will ensure racing events can continue all year round, particularly throughout winter.

I also enjoyed visits to KiwiRail, where I was able to have a look at the refurbished electric locomotives that are making such a difference, building on our Government's firm commitment to rail, and to St John, where I saw some of their ambulance fleet and had a good discussion with these vital members of our community.

It was a privilege to attend many local events over the past few weeks, and I've really enjoyed connecting with many from different parts of our community. Thank you all for the wonderful work you continue to do in our community.

• Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.