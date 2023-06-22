Tangi Utikere at Central Normal School in Palmerston North.

OPINION

I’m proud to be the MP for Palmerston North. During the past two and a half years, I’ve enjoyed engaging with many parts of our community, and seeing the Government’s work in action. This work is evident right across our city.

The cost of living is an issue for many in our community, so I’m thrilled Budget 2023 provided practical cost of living support on some of the core expenses facing New Zealanders — childcare, healthcare, transport and power bills.

While I know many in Palmerston North are finding things tough, this investment will help to make things a bit easier for families, students and older New Zealanders by reducing or removing some of the costs they now face.

At more than 20 schools in Palmerston North, funding for new sports fields and courts, playgrounds and outdoor learning areas, shade improvements, classroom and administration upgrades has been provided thanks to the Government’s School Investment Programme.

I’ve really enjoyed visiting our local schools and seeing these changes take place and, as a former teacher, I know these improvements are helping to make our schools places where young people want to be. Providing free, healthy lunches to school children through the Government’s Ka Ora, Ka Ako Healthy School Lunches programme also ensures our tamariki are provided with a daily nutritious lunch, helping our children to be the best they can be.

I’m a huge advocate for public housing. The Government’s programme, which aims to deliver 18,000 new public and transitional housing places across the country by 2024, is continuing. It is exciting to see Kāinga Ora building homes in Palmerston North that are fit for the diverse needs of our community.

I’ve also advocated strongly for the Capital Connection over the years because this is a service that matters to the people of Palmerston North. I’m delighted this year’s Budget includes co-investment in new trains for the lower North Island, and a service that will be more reliable, efficient and frequent for Palmy locals to travel to and from our capital city. Having the ability to choose from various times to travel and reducing the travel time by up to 15 minutes will be a game-changer for those who regularly use this service.

Because this is my last column before the election, I want to thank all those constituents who have taken the time to meet with me, invited me to events and shared their knowledge and ideas with me. If there is an issue you would like to speak with me about, please continue to contact my office to make a time to meet. I look forward to hearing from you.

Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.