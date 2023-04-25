Tangi Utikere says it is fantastic Horizons is leading the way by deciding to make Palmerston North's bus fleet fully electric. Photo / Supplied

Tangi Utikere says it is fantastic Horizons is leading the way by deciding to make Palmerston North's bus fleet fully electric. Photo / Supplied

Opinion:

The days are getting shorter, term two has begun for tamariki and rangatahi, and Parliament resumes again next week after a three-week recess.

It was great to be part of Horizons Regional Council’s announcement that Palmerston North will have the first fully electric bus fleet in the country from early next year.

Over the past four years, the Government has made record investment in transport services and infrastructure. The Emissions Reduction Plan sets out how Aotearoa New Zealand will reduce our impact on the climate, and public transport is identified as playing a key role in the transition to net zero. As we look to the future it is more important than ever to have effective, reliable, and accessible public transport services.

The Government is investing $40 million over four years to help local government accelerate the decarbonisation of the public transport bus fleet, meet the upfront costs of zero-emission buses and support infrastructure like bus depots, as well as $47m to ensure public transport remains a reliable service throughout the country’s recovery from Covid-19.

So it’s fantastic Horizons is leading the way by deciding to make Palmerston North’s bus fleet fully electric. That Horizons received predominantly electric options during its tender process shows the message that New Zealand needs to reduce emissions is getting through.

It’s also good news for Palmerston North residents, who will have another low-emission travel option for getting around our city. The frequency of the bus service is something I regularly raise in my meetings with Horizons, so it’s great to hear buses around our city will be running more often.

Climate change was something that Jacinda Ardern spoke about in her valedictory speech to Parliament earlier this month. Among many other things, she told the House that climate change is a crisis, and that progress must continue to be made, not only for us, but for the generations to come.

I feel humbled and privileged by the opportunity to have worked alongside the strong and compassionate Jacinda Ardern, and it was special to be in the House to hear her final contribution to Parliament. She is kind, empathetic, and courageous, and I thank her for all she has done for Aotearoa and the support she has given to me and the Palmerston North community. I wish Jacinda and her family all the very best.

Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.