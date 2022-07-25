As a Government, we've been working alongside police, listening to what they believe will help them to better do their job. Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION:

The Government has announced further measures to tackle crime and gangs, as part of our work to keep Palmerston North and communities across New Zealand safe.

We've already delivered New Zealand's largest ever police service, removed more than 60,000 illegal guns from circulation, and provided police with more resources to combat gangs and drugs. But the recent brazen gang activities we've seen are completely unacceptable, and we've responded quickly with practical measures that build on our strong law and order record.

To crack down on violent offending and other criminal activity, we're introducing new targeted police warrant and additional search powers to find and seize weapons from gang members during gang conflict.

We are also enabling police to seize cash over $10,000 when found in suspicious circumstances, as well as expanding the range of offences that can lead to police impounding cars, motorbikes and other vehicles.

There's no place for gun violence and intimidation on our streets or in our homes, and we're establishing a new offence for firing a gun with the purpose of intimidation, which could see someone in prison for up to five years.

To keep people here in Palmerston North safe, we've already delivered the country's largest ever police service, and we're on track to achieve our goal of an extra 1800 police officers this year.

We're also working hard to address the drivers of crime, reduce offending and stop young people becoming gang members in the first place. We will continue to do more on intervention and prevention, and we're undertaking further work focusing on the youth justice system.

As your MP, I meet regularly with local police, and was recently able to receive an update on local initiatives that they are progressing. I will continue to do this.

As a Government, we've been working alongside police, listening to what they believe will help them to better do their job and have made these practical changes as a result.

• Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.