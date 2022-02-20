Every booster strengthens our community's immunity, helping to take pressure off our health system. Photo / Brett Phibbs

OPINION:

Over the past two years, Palmy locals have pulled together to keep each other safe. From wearing a mask to getting vaccinated, we've all stepped up to do what's needed to keep Covid at bay. Now, with Omicron in the community, there's another really important way we can help protect our friends and family, as well as our doctors and nurses – getting boosted.

Boosters are our strongest weapon. The latest data from countries like the US shows boosters make a real difference against Omicron, reducing the chances of people getting really sick and ending up in hospital.

Every booster strengthens our community's immunity, helping to take pressure off our health system. It's the most significant thing you can do to protect your family and friends, and our nurses, doctors, paramedics and health workers. Together, we respond to Omicron. If you're eligible, I'd strongly encourage you to get your booster as soon as you can.

If you're 18 or over and it's been three months since your second vaccination, you can get your booster today. It's easy to book, or you can find a nearby walk-in or drive-through clinic, at bookmyvaccine.co.nz. If you'd rather book over the phone, you can call 0800 28 29 26.

Thanks to our collective efforts over the past two years, we've had fewer cases and deaths than many other countries, and our economy is in good shape. As we face Omicron, it's important to remember being fully vaccinated is great, but being boosted is even better.

Recently I was delighted to host a get-together with the Community Services Council to hear about the many issues they are dealing with. The opportunity to meet with local stakeholders like them along with the Manawatū Business Chamber, police and others enables me to hear what is important to them and also to share what I'm hearing from people in our community.

I always value the opportunity to connect with constituents, and my first Palmy Pop-Up, in Milson, was a great way for that to happen. My next one will head to Awapuni – so please make contact with my electorate office to make an appointment.

Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.