Finance Minister Grant Robertson hongis with Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis after reading his Budget 2022 last week. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

We've just released this year's Budget, which sets out the next steps in our plan to build a secure future for New Zealand. This includes a cost-of-living package that will help ease the pressure for people here in Palmerston North.

Right now, the fundamentals of our economy are strong. Our strong health response protected our economy through Covid-19, and we've pulled through better than almost anywhere else in the world. But we know that, despite these positive indicators, things are tough right now for many families, as global inflation affects prices here at home.

That's why in this year's Budget, we've included a comprehensive cost-of-living package. This package includes a new temporary payment to help Kiwis earning up to $70,000 a year with higher food and power bills. It also includes an extension to our fuel tax cut, reduced road user charges and half-price public transport for a further two months, and we're permanently halving public transport fares for people on low incomes. Alongside these measures, we're taking action on supermarkets to make sure Kiwis are paying a fair price at the checkout.

It is important we do what we can to take the hard edges off the global factors that are affecting us in New Zealand, and these practical measures will help families in Palmerston North and across the country.

Of course, as we do this, we'll continue to carefully manage the books – and our careful fiscal management means we return to surplus quicker than National did after the global financial crisis.

I'm particularly proud of the unprecedented $11.1 billion tagged for health. This will address years of underinvestment in this important sector, and ensure our new health system will be resourced for when it takes over from DHBs on July 1.

There's a lot more in the Budget that will benefit people in Palmerston North, and if you'd like to know more, I'd encourage you to check out labour.org.nz/budget2022. Whether it's helping businesses switch to renewable energy or future-proofing our health system, I know our government's actions will make a real difference for Kiwis, now and in years to come.

• Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.