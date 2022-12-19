Tangi Utikere at Central Normal School in Palmerston North. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

As 2022 draws to a close, I’d like to take the opportunity to reflect on a productive year as MP for Palmerston North.

Locally, there have been many highlights. As a former teacher, I’ve really enjoyed getting back into the classroom, visiting schools to see how government initiatives like healthy lunches in schools and free period products are making a real difference for many in our community, and how School Investment Package grants, which funded upgrades like new classrooms and playgrounds, have been used to benefit our young learners.

It’s exciting to see 16 new Kainga Ora homes have been completed in Exeter Crescent this year, with more than 40 under construction around Palmerston North to better meet the diverse needs of those in our community.

Last week, I took a look at the range of developments Kainga Ora is undertaking across the city, and I will continue to monitor this as it is a key priority for me.

It’s been great to host a number of MPs and ministers here in Palmerston North this year, and it’s been great to showcase some of what Palmy has to offer.

I’ve also been busy progressing two bills through Parliament, which have now become law. The first better aligns disclosure requirements for elected members of local authorities with requirements for MPs, requiring elected local members to disclose pecuniary interests that provide financial benefit to them. This was passed in time for this year’s local elections.

Another empowers the Palmerston North City Council to be able to sell Huia St Reserve for development, if it becomes surplus to requirements and decides to do so, after consulting with the community.

As I reflect on the year, being the first of Labour’s Class of 2020 to have a member’s bill become law, and my appointments as chairman of Parliament’s Health Select Committee and Junior Government Whip are particular highlights.

My electorate office will close at noon on Thursday and open again on January 16.

I wish you and your loved ones a very merry Christmas and a safe and happy holiday season with family and friends.

Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.



