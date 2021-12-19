Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere: 2021 has been industrious and rewarding

The refurbished premises of the EFKS Christian Congregational Church in Westbrook will make a big difference to this Samoan community. Photo / Tangi Utikere

OPINION:

As we reach the end of another calendar, I would like to take a moment to reflect on the year that's been. We've been through some testing times with many disruptions presented by a global pandemic.

Overall, we should feel truly proud of how our nation, and our region, have come together. We've had the lowest number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths in the OECD, and our economy is in good shape. But Delta is here so we're taking the next step in our plan to safely reopen by moving into the Covid-19 Protection Framework – the traffic light system.



On a personal note, this year marks the end of my first full year as MP for Palmerston North. While being a politician during a pandemic isn't exactly business as usual, it has been a real privilege to represent the people of Palmerston North.



There have been a number of highlights during the year. Most recently, I attended the opening of the refurbished premises of the EFKS Christian Congregational Church in Westbrook. The work was completed with funding from Kānoa (previously the Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit). The upgrade was undertaken by locals for locals, and will make a substantial difference to this Samoan community.

Additionally, I recently spoke at the Civic Honour Awards ceremony in Palmerston North. It's been a real privilege over the years to be firstly involved in the selection panel as deputy mayor, and this time as guest speaker. The recipients of this award are truly the crème de la crème of volunteers, and the awards went to some very well-deserving recipients. As we all know, our city is brimming with wonderful people who dedicate so much of their talent and time, which highlights the very high standard of the Civic Awards.

Lastly, the Palmerston North Reserves Empowering Amendment Bill successfully passed its first reading in Parliament. This amendment would allow the city council to sell or develop the Huia Street Reserve for housing. The next step in the process is for the bill to go to a select committee, which means anyone can make a submission and have their say.



Next year is shaping up to be as industrious and rewarding as this one. My team and I have recently undertaken our annual strategic planning and are fully focused on the year ahead. A big thank you to everyone in this community for supporting each other over this past year; we're a region brimming with resilience and aroha.

As this is my final contribution for 2021, I also wish to acknowledge Sonya Holm from my team, who has moved on from the electorate office after supporting me since I became the local MP. She has done a great job, and I wish her well for the year ahead.

Meri Kirihimete me te Tau Hou. Merry Christmas. Happy New Year. And I hope you all have an enjoyable relaxing and safe summer.

• Tangi Utikere is the MP for Palmerston North.