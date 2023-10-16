McVerry Crawford Mitsubishi service adviser Emma Funnel will compete in the company's global skills contest in Tokyo in February.

Two McVerry Crawford Mitsubishi staff will represent New Zealand at a global skills contest.

Gerrit van Schalkwyk won the Best Technician title at the Mitsubishi Motors National Skills Contest this month.

Emma Funnel won Best Service Adviser.

McVerry Crawford Mitsubishi is in Palmerston North.

The national skills contest is part of a global initiative by Mitsubishi Motors Corporation to promote aftersales excellence.

The competition is open to Mitsubishi Motors’ 59 New Zealand dealerships.

Funnel and van Schalkwyk will attend Mitsubishi’s global skills contest in Tokyo in February.

Mitsubishi Motors New Zealand aftersales general manager Noel Comerford said the finalists were given a tough ride in their pursuit of the national title.

“This competition is designed to really push our parts, service and technical advisers through a range of scenarios and problem-solving exercises, testing their knowledge and processes to the limit,” he said.

“It is only by setting the bar high that we see the best of the best rise to the top and demonstrate the standards we expect of our aftersales team.”

The finalists completed two written exams, covering general and specialised knowledge in each of the three areas of expertise.

In timed practical tests, technicians were judged on how they resolved an assigned vehicle fault; service advisers on their customer handling skills; and parts advisers on their customer interaction and parts knowledge.

Wataru Suematsu from McVerry Crawford was a finalist in the technical category, and his workmate Karl Dear was a finalist in the parts category.

Logan Pratt from Simon Lucas Mitsubishi in Auckland won Best Parts Adviser.