Palmerston North Miniature Makers president Vicki Morris has been making tiny crafts for decades. Photo / Sonya Holm

Miniature vignettes capturing a place in time require wax, glue and memories.

Creating snapshots of life complete with intricate details and delicate furnishings is the hobby of miniaturists.

Dolls houses, wooden boxes, miniature shops and craft book boxes are some of the receptacles used.

Life is taken down to size with the common ratios of one inch for every foot in real life or, for the super-keen, down further to half an inch.

Miniature makers in Palmerston North have been meeting and sharing ideas for 43 years, with some founding members still part of the group.

Palmerston North Miniature Makers president Vicki Morris has been making tiny crafts for decades and has been a member for nine.

Inspired by a photo in a magazine, Morris first made a Christmas box, crafting many of the interior fittings and features while sitting in the car waiting for her sons to finish their piano lessons.

Vicki Morris' miniature steampunk dressing room. Photo / Sonya Holm

Morris has made different displays, including a “she shed” and a steampunk dressing room.

Her “happy place” is a miniature study complete with a desk, computer and bookcase.

The walls contain downsized photos of her family, a picture from a favourite childhood book, a vase that’s a replica of one her father made, and Agatha Christie, Dr Who and gardening books line the shelves.

Many aspects of design are imbued with meaning and offer both personal details and snippets of social history.

Vicki Morris' 'Before the Dance' was inspired by memories of playing with her mother's dresses. Photo / Sonya Holm

Before the Dance features a blue dress, and stems from Morris’ mother going to dances on Friday and Saturday nights in the 1950s.

“When I was little, there were still some of her dresses that I could play with, and they were this style.

“I was just thinking about her getting ready for the dance… that’s where she met Dad.”

Despite their differences, every one of Morris’ displays contains the same item.

“I always like to put a little cat in,” she says, including the one in the steampunk room wearing a suitably punked hat and collar.

The skills required are vast and constantly expanding, with regular workshops offered by the club.

With existing sewing, knitting, photography and scrapbooking skills, Morris also watches YouTube videos and taught herself how to do electrics to make lights work.

“I use glue a lot”, while museum wax holds everything in place.

Making miniatures involves the artistic repurposing of bits and bobs often destined for the bin.

A mantelpiece display featuring the word ‘bijou’ is crafted from pasta letters from alphabet soup.

Some items are purchased, but then modified to fit with the carefully planned colour schemes using techniques like shabby chic and découpage.

A controversial newcomer is 3D printing.

“A lot of people are getting right into the 3D printing, but a lot of [other] people think ‘Oh, we don’t really want to do that’, because then you’re not making so much by hand.”

Morris doesn’t do 3D printing, but isn’t opposed.

For those interested in seeing the sights of these tiny interiors, the news is not good.

Vicki Morris' book box vignette is her happy place. Photo / Sonya Holm

With 22 individually run clubs in New Zealand, the New Zealand Association of Miniature Enthusiasts runs biennial conventions that combine workshops for participants and displays for the public.

Palmerston North last hosted the convention in 2018. The most recent one was in Christchurch and the next one is in Auckland.

There are no permanent displays the public can visit in Palmerston North. Morris says it’s something they’d like to have, with the clubrooms, Te Manawa or City Library being possibilities.

But there’s an ageing membership. Morris is one of the younger members - most are in their 70s and 80s - and “it’s a lot of work to do a display”.

The club meets on the second Saturday of the month at the Awapuni Community Centre from 10.30am to 4pm, and it’s there you can learn to make your own miniature worlds.

For $2, you can have a cup of tea/coffee and a biscuit, and wander around and see what they get up to.

Email vickimorris56@gmail.com for more details.

Sonya Holm is a freelance journalist based in Palmerston North.