Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith says goodbye to 2020

Mayor Grant Smith bids farewell to 2020 during the Very Palmy Christmas Parade.

"So long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, goodbye" is from a song in The Sound of Music.

The upbeat sentiments could easily apply to the challenging year we're finally reaching the end of.

Many of us won't be at all sad to see 2020 disappear in the rear-vision mirror, with hopes firmly set on a Covid-free new year and all that implies.

But let's not be too hasty in dismissing the past 12 months.

Despite the lockdown and restrictions, progress has still been made, and groundwork carried out on several high-profile projects.

The council is continuing to invest in and service major enterprises to stimulate economic recovery, employment and community outcomes, as well committing to our catalyst projects.

We completed public consultation on our Nature Calls Wastewater options and are in the process of deciding on the best one, with further formal public consultations to come.

Streets For People delivered the first phase of new roading around Te Marae o Hine - The Square, and the CET Arena upgrade is on track for its official opening in April.

As for Memorial Park, external funding for the splash pad has now been fully secured, and while the pool will be closed over summer during construction, we are looking urgently at ways to fast-track that work.

While there have been Covid and weather delays in constructing the $450 million, 60-turbine Mercury Energy Turitea Wind Farm, the transmission line connecting the site to the national grid is on track for completion by Christmas.

Preliminary work continued on Te Ahu a Turanga - Manawatū Gorge Highway, and two weeks ago, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern turned the first sod on the $650m project, which has already helped transform the Ashhurst streetscape.

Further projects include the KiwiRail Freight Hub, the Regional Freight Ring Road and the relocation of Whenuapai's Royal New Zealand Air Force Squadron No 5 to Ōhakea.

In June, Palmy's population officially reached 90,400.

Projections point to a city of 100,000 within nine years, which will help generate further employment and business opportunities.

It also means we need to place greater emphasis on resolving the city housing shortage.

Work is continuing on stage 2 of the Papaioea social housing project, which is due for completion in August 2021.

At Whakarongo, the council's first subdivision in 30-odd years, establishment work for 114 sections has started at Tamakuku Tce, with affordable homes in mind.

We've been working hard, fast and smart to achieve our goals on behalf of city residents so that Te Papaioea - Palmerston North can make the most of its sesquicentennial in 2021.

These celebrations begin at midnight during New Year's Eve in The Square.

That ushers in a year of sesqui-related events that include the UCI Gravel & Tar cycling race in January, while February brings the hugely popular NZ Superstocks Teams Champs and our Festival of Cultures.

There will be plenty more as our 150th builds in awareness and momentum.

But now it's time to take a well-earned break.

On behalf of Deputy Mayor Aleisha Rutherford, councillors, city management and staff, I wish everyone a happy, safe festive and holiday season and may 2021 be kind to us all.