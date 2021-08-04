Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith: Plenty happening during council recess

This layout at the Park Rd/ Cook St corner is no longer, making access for Victoria Esplanade's more than 800,000 annual visitors easier and safer. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

The council has been in scheduled recess for the past two weeks.

During this break, the Tokyo Olympics commenced, and our congratulations go to city councillor Billy Meehan, of the New Zealand Olympic Boxing Team, for coaching heavyweight David Nyika to a bronze medal.

Congratulations also to Sarah Hirini and the Black Ferns for winning rugby sevens gold.

All athletes and officials who enjoy close associations with the city have done Palmy and the region proud.

The council recess followed the Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) conference in Blenheim. As well as reviewing the future of local government, the conference was the focal point for discussion about the Government's Three Waters and Resource Management Act reforms.

We learned more about how the proposals are likely to impact all local bodies and affect their infrastructural assets.

Palmy was announced as the venue for the 2022 LGNZ conference, and our He Ara Kotahi bridge was highly commended in the LGNZ Excellence Award for Social Wellbeing.

During the past fortnight, I have been on my own unofficial fact-finding tour around New Zealand, visiting Christchurch and mid-Canterbury, Tauranga and Taupō.

I'm happy to report Palmy is tracking well in comparison with other regional centres and appears to be as vibrant and prosperous as any New Zealand city.

Our hospitality, accommodation and retail sectors remain buoyant in what is traditionally a quieter time of year, with housing, building and business continuing to perform well.

I'm looking forward to seeing the specially commissioned and highly recommended 150th anniversary Centrepoint show The Complete History of Palmerston North - Abridged, on until August 22.

Information about other sesquicentennial-related events can be found on the pncc.govt.nz website.

A reminder that public responses to council proposals about extending the hours for paid parking close on Wednesday, August 11, and nominations for the annual Civic Honour Awards close on Sunday, August 15.

Lastly, a few observations about the Local Government (Pecuniary Interests Register) Amendment Bill - a private member's bill from our city MP Tangi Utikere recently drawn from the Parliamentary ballot.

This bill has brought to the public's attention the importance of local government officials' transparency in decision making.

I want to reassure residents we have several processes in place that promote transparency of local representatives. These include an annually updated register for property and business interests, an enduring gift register, and a declaration of interest agenda item before every council meeting.

Also, council operations are never carried out by elected members.

Our job is to set vision and strategy while making decisions on budgets and plans.

Councillors don't get involved in contracts or procurement; programmed work is managed and carried out by council officers and contractors.

I encourage residents to watch how we make all our decisions - this can be done online as well as in person.

• Grant Smith is the mayor of Palmerston North.