Countdown Awapuni is a welcome addition to shopping services in the south-western suburbs. Image / Woolworths NZ

OPINION:

Our anything-but-normal year continues apace, with April the month of Ramadan for our Islamic community, while Easter approaches for Christian faiths, and school holidays are just a week away for everyone.

Last Sunday I hope you managed to catch a glimpse of the heritage flight featuring four vintage aircraft from Ōhakea in a flyover to mark the 85th anniversary of the Royal New Zealand Air Force - established on April 1, 1937.

The flyby underlines the close relationship Palmerston North has with the New Zealand Defence Force, including its ongoing contribution to city development and the numerous military heritage sites within our boundaries.

Last year the city celebrated 65 years since military charters were signed with the NZ Army on behalf of Linton Military Camp and the airforce at RNZAF Base Ōhakea. These are special and we are the only city in New Zealand to hold them.

This year is also the 100th Returned and Services Association (RSA) Poppy Day in support of our service vets and their whānau.

Traditionally held on the Friday before Anzac Day and first held in 1922, the fundraiser needs a boost this year due to Covid-caused restrictions for the past two years. Please add your support to this worthy cause and buy a poppy or two.

Planning is in place for Anzac Day commemorations, though it is still too early to confirm the details. We are hoping Anzac services can proceed and are trusting Manawatū's high vaccination rates will continue to pay dividends for personal and public health outcomes over the coming weeks.

For now, New Zealand remains under the red traffic light setting, though there are some welcome changes. Axing outdoor crowd limits and increasing indoor limits to 200 will bring some benefits to our beleaguered hospo, entertainment and events sectors.

You might have noticed speedway has returned to the Central Energy Trust Arena.

As for council services, they will remain as they are for the time being, though vaccine passes will no longer be required to access council facilities.

However, we have suspended kerbside glass collections until further notice due to health issues with available staff. You are welcome to drop off your glass at any of our glass recycling stations.

Keep checking the PNCC website and Facebook page for updates on roadside collections, council office hours, swimming pools and library services.

While you're there, click council's annual plan consultation 'have your say' button and tell us what you think about proposals for city expenditure, rates, planning and services. Feedback is important from individual residents, city organisations and businesses.

Considering the evolving social and economic situation, I think the city's budget for 2022–23 needs to be looked at again. You should at least visit pncc.govt.nz and check the background and reasons for this. It will give you a better idea of what your elected representatives are having to wrestle with as operating costs and property values spiral rapidly upwards.

Further details are in a Palmy flyer that should have found its way to your letterbox.

The last day for submissions is Thursday April 21 and will be followed in early May by public hearings.

In the meantime, improvements and maintenance to city infrastructure - principally roading and the three waters - continues.

Construction has started on the Turitea Pā lookout just up from Urban Eels on the Linton shared pathway and, when finished, will provide another riverside heritage attraction.

Contractor work on the all-weather racetrack is underway at Awapuni Racecourse, and today, Awapuni welcomed the new Countdown supermarket on the former Awapuni Motor Hotel site.

Not only will this enterprise transform the suburb, but will service City West, Longburn, Kairanga and Rongotea, and accommodate future city development at Kākātangiata, which will include the proposed Kikiwhenua residential area at Te Wanaka Rd.

Countdown has invested significantly in the city, creating a large number of new jobs through this supermarket and the $70 million lower North Island distribution centre that opened in the North East Industrial Park near the airport last year.

It's this kind of investment and enterprise, along with ongoing customer support for local businesses, that will assist the city in its recovery from the restrictions imposed by Covid.

• Grant Smith is the mayor of Palmerston North.