Palmerston North Main St west cycleway trial to begin in 2021

The city council is trialling the Main St west cycleway from Botanical Rd to Pitt St, until June 2021.

Residents and visitors using Main St west in early 2021 will be able to trial a new separated cycleway.

The Main St west cycleway was identified as a high priority in the city's Urban Cycle Network Masterplan in response to the number of users; its location linking the western suburbs and the Longburn Shared Pathway and CBD, as well as linking to the Cook St on-road cycleway which connects to the river.

The project received funding from the Waka Kotahi (NZTA) Innovating Streets programme, which aims to make it easier to test changes to create safer and more pedestrian-friendly street environments, and support councils to do things differently through 'tactical urbanism'.

Waka Kotahi will be paying 90 per cent of the $307,050.

Palmerston North City Council is now seeking feedback on the look of the cycleway, which will extend from Botanical Rd to Pitt St.

This feedback period will run until Tuesday, December 22.

The council will then create detailed designs and prepare for implementation.

Acting general manager strategy and planning, David Murphy, says businesses and neighbouring residents have received a letter, and the council is also working with key stakeholder and user groups.

He says feedback can also be given on social media, the council website and at a public workshop.

"We're planning to retain as much parking as possible, which should be easier on Main St compared to other recent cycleway projects as the road is wider, and there's a service lane that provides additional parking.

"We want to work with our community to shape this cycleway and it's important that those who know it best, use it most and want other transport options, have their say to ensure it's a success for everyone."

Depending on everyone's suggestions, implementation will be relatively simple.

Murphy says the council will need to do some roadmarking, add signs and install some planter boxes, which are being used to create a safe barrier between vehicles and those on bikes.

This project is a trial for how a future cycleway in this part of the network could function.

The council is hoping to start the trial in early 2021 and run it until the end of June 2021.



The council will be conducting surveys and seeking feedback during the trial period, which also ends in June 2021.

You can find more information and give feedback at pncc.govt.nz/maincycleway

For any future permanent cycleway in this location, the council will conduct another round of consultation before any permanent changes are considered.