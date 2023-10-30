Voyager 2023 media awards
Palmerston North Lotto player wins $333k in Saturday night’s Lotto draw

Ilona Hanne
A Palmerston North Lotto player has won $333k with Lotto second division

Three was certainly a lucky number for one Palmerston North Lotto player this week.

The punter was one of three players to each win $333,333 with Lotto First Division in Saturday night’s draw.

Each of the three players had purchased their winning ticket via the MyLotto app. One of the other players is based in Wellington while the other is based in Auckland.

The Auckland player also won Powerball First Division in Saturday’s draw, netting them a total win of $6.3 million.

The winning numbers were 02, 14, 22, 24, 35, 36, Bonus ball 09 and Powerball 06.


