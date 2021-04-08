Palmerston North library membership provides wealth digital resources

Streaming channel Beamafilm is one of about 50 digital resources available on Palmerston North City Library's website. Photo / Judith Lacy

As the autumnal signs grow harder to ignore, your Palmerston North City Library card is warming up.

Your membership number is all you need to access about 50 digital resources ranging from film steaming services, to city council archives, te reo Māori pronunciation guides and animated talking picture books for children.

The Guardian met with four library staff - Jill, Bernie, Dale and Shannon - for a tour of the library's digital resources.

Popular Beamafilm provides unlimited access to documentaries and feature films from around the world. The films can be watched on any device or cast to your television.

Kanopy has more than 30,000 films including rare and hard-to-find titles. Its motto is thoughtful entertainment and library members can access 15 films a calendar month. Kanopy Kids has unlimited plays and a parental control function.

You can watch and listen to stories read aloud by Australian and New Zealand storytellers with Story Box Library.

PressReader provides access to 7000-plus newspapers and magazines, from 120 countries in 60-plus languages, including your favourite community newspaper. The titles are available to read the same day they are published.

Mango Languages has more than 70 world language courses available, including English and Pirate. The learning continues with LinkedIn Learning for Library offering more than 16,000 courses covering business, software, technology and creative skills.

BorrowBox and Libby often access to fiction and nonfiction e-books and e-audiobooks for adults, young adults and children. Audiobooks are great for listening to when walking to work, driving, running or ironing, the four staff members say. Libby also provides access to New Zealand magazines with no need to reserve a popular title.

Outside Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, Palmy has the biggest e-book collection in the country as the library has put a lot of resources into building its collection, the four say.

Ancestry Library Edition is a resource for family history researchers, while givME offers access to scholarships and awards for individuals.

There's no need to photocopy small-print manuals now with Haynes providing access to more than 600 online manuals, covering car and motorcycle maintenance and repairs.

As this writer's head is spinning with the treasure trove of learning and entertainment available with just a few taps of a keyboard, one of the staffers quips: "Fun ain't hard when you've got a library card."

To access the digital resources go to www.citylibrary.pncc.govt.nz and look for the digital resources tab under collections.