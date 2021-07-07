Palmerston North illustrator Emilie Geant guest artist at Manawatū Art Expo

Artist Emilie Geant with a print of her Menton street scene artwork. Photo / Judith Lacy

With European holidays off the radar, Francophiles or just lovers of old buildings can ô là là over original paintings of French buildings without leaving Palmerston North.

French illustrator, painter and graphic designer Emilie Geant is the guest artist at this year's Manawatū Art Expo.

Organised by the Feilding and District Art Society, the expo is billed as offering original art at affordable prices. There will be more than 80 exhibitors and 800 works for sale.

Geant has lived in Palmerston North for almost six years. For the paintings in her series, The Soul of French Buildings, she uses a pen dipped in Indian ink and watercolours for the colour splashes.

She will be demonstrating the technique at the art expo and giving a lunchtime talk. Her work will be for sale.

Working with ink is a messy process. Photo / Supplied

Geant works from images taken by her father, who she says is a really good photographer.

As a child she was always intrigued by buildings, imagining what was going on inside. She likes the cracks and imperfections often seen in old buildings.

"I don't like everything straight and neat, I like the fact everything has got scars and wrinkles."

Geant's artwork of Rue Perriere in Annecy, France. Photo / Supplied

Growing up in Annecy, an alpine town in southeastern France, she always drew as a child and studied illustration in Lyon for three years.

Geant came to New Zealand for the first time in 2007 to do a travelogue; she travelled around Aotearoa with a sketch book and also worked as a WWOOF (willing workers on organic farms).

She chose New Zealand as she wanted to go somewhere she would not have the opportunity to visit every holiday. Her travelogue was published when she returned to France, but it didn't take her long to figure out she wanted to live in New Zealand. She'd fallen in love with the country and people and in 2012 moved to Auckland.

She says Palmerston North is an easy city to live in, there's so much going on and it has a hidden charm.

Her other collections of work are native New Zealand birds and "ink ladies".

She works as a freelancer (choosing the subject matter then selling it), on commission (the client chooses the subject matter), as a book illustrator and graphic designer.

People say they can't draw but Geant says everyone can. "You just need to love it enough to keep going."

Learning techniques educates your eyes to work with your hands.

She learnt English at high school. When she first came to New Zealand she struggled with the Kiwi accent and slang and found it hard even getting directions. Communication was an issue but everyone was so lovely and willing to help, which blew her away. People would stop what they were doing to help her.

The Details

What: Manawatū Art Expo

When: July 16-18, 9am-4.30pm

Where: Palmerston North Conference & Function Centre

Entry: $5