Palmerston North Girls' High School choir recognised at The Big Sing

The massed choir of nearly 350 singers performing at the gala concert of the Lower North Island The Big Sing Cadenza. Photo / Graham Bailey Photography

A Palmerston North choir has been recognised at the Lower North Island The Big Sing Cadenza.

Palmerston North Girls' High School senior choir Cantatrices, directed by Myra Smith, received a korimako award.

The Big Sing was in Whanganui on August 13 and 14. The Nga Tawa Diocesan School choir Sinquisition, directed by David Tipi, also won a korimako award.

The New Zealand Choral Federation, which organised the choirs festival, decided to use the names of song birds to name the three awards - tui for the highest level, korimako (bellbird) for one level down and wharauroa (full name pīpīwharauroa – shining cuckoo) for the next level down.

Twelve choirs from Manawatū, Rangitīkei, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa, Wellington and Taranaki were selected from regional The Big Sing festivals.

At the Whanganui event, each choir presented four songs as well as taking part in three workshop sections, when as a massed gathering they learned three songs to present at the gala concert.



The adjudicator for the recital sessions was Timothy Wayne-Wright, a former alto lay clerk at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, and member of the England-based The King's Singers. He recently settled in New Zealand and give snippets of advice to the singers from his wide experience.