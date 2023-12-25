Captain Festus McBoyle's Travellin' Variety Show will make New Year's Eve in Palmy a night to remember for the young ones.

Palmerstonians can welcome in 2024 with a free night of fireworks, festivities and fun in Te Marae o Hine/The Square.

The family-friendly alcohol-free festivities will kick off at 5pm on December 31, with on-stage entertainment, food trucks, fireworks, a circus and much more.

Palmerston North City Council head of events Luke McIndoe says the event promises an unforgettable night for all ages.

“This year, we’re pulling out all the stops to make it a night to remember. Whether you’re young or young at heart, there’s something for everyone at this New Year’s Eve celebration.”

A special countdown for the little ones will be held at 9.30pm, so whānau can celebrate together, with the main countdown taking centre-stage at midnight. Both countdowns will have fireworks displays that will light up the night sky.

Colossal and their Biggest Little Circus will be performing some jaw-dropping acrobatics and highly skilled juggling. They are all about audience interaction and plenty of lycra, and promise to engage, entertain and create a whole lot of laughter.

Skateboarding kids, teens and adults will be able to have a go from 5pm, with some competitions for the best trick for youths and more experienced riders kicking off at 9.30pm. The event will be open to all skateboard riders, with two age groups for the competition - 16 and under, and 17 and over.

This part of the event will be run by OnBoard Skate, and they’ll be bringing their skateboards, ramps and rails along, providing a really good opportunity for young skaters to showcase their skills or simply to have a go. Registration is available on the night for all riders.

“This year, we wanted to add new elements that would appeal to a wide audience. The Biggest Little Circus and the skateboard competition are just two examples of the exciting additions we have in store for everyone,” McIndoe says.

Aotearoa’s first and finest New Orleans-style brass band, Richter City Rebels, will be headlining the event and bringing their explosive beats and soulful sounds to Palmy.

Earlier on in the night, the young ones will be entertained by Captain Festus McBoyle’s Travellin’ Variety Show, a musical-comedy troupe. And if tamariki want to burn off some energy, they can head to the Inflatable Kingdom (bouncy castles galore), or check out the science lab if they’re curious and love mixing, designing and discovering.

Other performers include Kiwi Bop, the KaRs, Armani Wilson, and a preview of Act Three Productions’ next show Matilda the Musical.