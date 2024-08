Palmerston North woman Anna Wallace with her "mystery" cabbage.

If it smells like cabbage, looks like cabbage, and tastes like cabbage – is it still a cabbage?

That’s the question Palmerston North hobby gardener Anna Wallace is asking after trying to identify a huge plant that has shot up in the corner of her garden.

The mystery plant started life the same size as her other cabbage plants, but wouldn’t stop growing and is now almost 3m tall.

“I thought it was a cabbage until it grew higher than the fence. Now I’m not sure what it is,” she said.