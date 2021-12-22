Palmerston North food technology graduate Mario Wang seeking employment

Mario Wang introduces himself to potential employers. Video / Judith Lacy

Mario Wang loves tinkering in the kitchen and he's hoping that passion will land him his dream job.

The 26-year-old is looking for work in food innovation or product development.

He is working as a laboratory assistant at Massey AgriFood Digital Lab in Palmerston North on a causal contract.

From China's Jiangsu coastal province, he came to New Zealand in 2017 to study English at Massey University's Albany campus. In 2018, he moved to Palmerston North to study here, graduating with a Master of Food Technology with distinction. His thesis involved food 3D printing technology. "There were many challenges, but I enjoy creating something new."

That enjoyment extends to the kitchen of his flat, where he experiments with ingredients from other cultures. He'll add coconut milk, curry and even tomato sauce to traditional Chinese dishes to create something new.

"For me, cooking is not simply a daily task. Instead, I enjoy creating new dishes in the kitchen, using food technology knowledge that I learnt from university."

When he was studying, Wang didn't have a lot of time for cooking so learned to be creative preparing convenient and tasty dishes, often using chickpeas or pasta.

He studied food science in China and heard New Zealand had good food science courses plus beautiful landscapes. He has seen some of the scenery he'd heard about and last summer picked cherries in Central Otago.

Palmerston North resident Mario Wang is looking for a job in food innovation or product development. Photo / Judith Lacy

He'd studied English since he was about 5 and was keen to come to an English-speaking country. New Zealand has relatively low tuition fees compared with Australia and the United States, he says.



Ten years ago, Wang spent three weeks in Canada on a summer camp - the only chance until New Zealand that he had the opportunity to communicate with native speakers.

He enjoys Palmy's quiet environment and doesn't find it boring, making the most of fun cultural events that provide him with learning opportunities. "I think Palmerston North is quite friendly and also a multicultural city."

Wang says New Zealand's education system is quite different from China's with Kiwi students having to be more independent and lecturers encouraging critical thinking. At first, he struggled to understand the lecturers but found by going to events and talking to people in English, his comprehension improved. Plus he does volunteering, including for the Massey University Students' Association and the International Postgraduate and Mature Students Club.

He also sought advice from people who had already studied here. Network of Skilled Migrants Manawatū members helped him understand Kiwi culture and the importance of networking.

Wang describes himself as an outgoing person who can easily talk with other people. His post-study work visa expires in October 2023.

• If you can offer Wang work in his chosen field, email wtx0221@gmail.com or find him on LinkedIn under Tianxiao (Mario) Wang.