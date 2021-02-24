Palmerston North food rescue and free store Just Zilch turning 10

Just Zilch, the Palmerston North food rescue organisation founded by Rebecca Culver, pictured, turns 10 in June.

Ka kohikohi kai kia manaaki tāngata.

Just Zilch rescues food that might otherwise go to landfill and helps people who need kai through its free store.

Just Zilch isn't just for people on benefits, founder and general manager Rebecca Culver says.

"Just because you have a job doesn't mean things aren't tight."

Just Zilch turns 10 in June. In its first year (July to June), it gave away 13,374 food parcels.

So far this reporting year, it's given away 40, 533 food parcels with more than four months to the year end.

In 2019-20 the number of food parcels was 38,338.

Rebecca says the food rescue organisation would rather help people before they fall down the hill by being the fence at the top and not the ambulance at the bottom.

"If you can get a bit of food to help you at the top you are not going to fall down the hill."

Some free food could be enough to help someone in a tough week not get into debt.

"What if Just Zilch is that fence that people need not to spiral into debt and get themselves in trouble?"

Need is self-determined with non-judgment one of Just Zilch's values.

"We're not asking questions, we're not going to know where you are at," she says.

Rebecca says the number of people using Just Zilch is increasing each month. In July 2020, an average of 299 people a day went through the Featherston St store. Last month, it was 411.

January is always a big month for the shop.

"People say 'when is your downtime', but there isn't really a downtime."

After Christmas comes back to school expenses, then Easter, then winter power bills and school holiday costs.

"There isn't actually a let-up for most people."

Volunteer numbers have also increased from about 25 on a fortnightly roster to about 110 a week.

Just Zilch is guided by three goals – rescuing food, serving the community and saving our planet.

"We are not a supermarket, we don't have everything that a family would want but if we can help out a family I think that's useful," Rebecca says.

People are welcome to bring in surplus produce. "Some people plant an extra row of something just so they can donate to us."

Just Zilch is looking to hire warehouse space at least 130sq m. Phone or text 022 597 2569 if you know of somewhere suitable.

Just Zilch is open 1.30pm-6pm weekdays.