Palmerston North fire: Police release CCTV images in bid for information

Police have released CCTV images as they seek information after a suspicious fire in Palmerston North.

Police said that on Thursday, November 30 two people went to a commercial premises in Matipo Lane.

They were in a Toyota Echo with the number plate covered.

The passenger broke the window of the building. The driver lit something on fire and threw it through the broken window then tossed an accelerant on the fire.

The passenger then threw a large glass bottle containing liquid into the building.

The fire burned for approximately two hours before it was found and there was extensive damage to the building.

Police urged anyone with information to contact them on 105 referencing number 231130/5707. Information could also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.