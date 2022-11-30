Arlo Macmillan (left) and Kaleb Morris shooting a scene from The Tripods in 2018. Photo / Sonya Holm

It’s funny what can happen at the library.

Watching a DVD borrowed from the library led Arlo Macmillan on a six-year journey, the fruits of which he is showing for free on Friday night.

Macmillan used to watch old episodes of Doctor Who, also borrowed from the library. One day, his mother remembered the BBC TV series The Tripods from the 1980s, based on the young adult novels written by John Christopher.

Macmillan describes The Tripods as a sci-fi dystopian series following teenagers trying to survive in an apocalyptic world.

The story of gigantic three-legged walking machines enslaving humanity stuck with Macmillan, and he thought it would be cool to make a fan film.

One night when he was 12, he dreamed he was in an episode of The Tripods, and at end of the dream, the credits rolled.

He sometimes writes down or records his dreams. That one stuck as it was so bizarre.

Kaleb Morris (left) and Arlo Macmillan in 2017 shooting The Tripods. Photo / Sonya Holm

The shooting of season one’s six episodes was finished at the start of 2018.

Most of the shooting for season two was done in 2019 and finished at the start of 2020, right before Covid-19.

The first episode of season two was released right after the first lockdown.

The Tripods has been a passion project, and has taken so long because life keeps getting in the way.

Macmillan says he was quite slow writing the scripts, and sometimes he would be shooting without the full script.

He also gave himself many hats to wear - director, writer, editor, actor.

Twenty-nine teenagers were involved over the two seasons, playing main roles or appearing as extras.

Friday’s premiere is episodes three and four from season two.

Macmillan, 19, has just completed his first year at Massey University in Wellington studying creative media production.

He was 12 when he made a series called Gun v Gun with friends.

“There’s not much explanation needed apart from the title really - just gun fights.”

Kaleb Morris (left) and Arlo Macmillan take a break from filmmaking with a walk in 2022. Photo / Sonya Holm

Alongside Macmillan throughout his filmmaking journey has been Kaleb Morris, also 19. They have been friends since they met at Russell Street School when they were about nine.

Morris can attest to his friend’s vivid dreams and the way he documents them. One time, Macmillan sent him a 15-minute dream explanation video.

A lot of people have “shower thoughts” for films - Macmillan just has dreams, Morris says.

Ninety per cent of the time, the crew was Macmillian “filming on a budget”, as Morris puts it. If Macmillian was in the shot, Morris would take the camera and record.

Macmillian says people should go to the premiere as it is a celebration of what a group of teenagers have managed to achieve in their spare time out of a love for the original series. It has been an “apocalyptic effort”.

Macmillian has ideas for his next project, and his goal is to keep making films to entertain people and make them think and feel. Seeing the emotional effects of something he has created is helpful as a filmmaker.

He also enjoys the process of filmmaking, having a good time on set and being with friends.

“It’s been really cool/crazy to see everyone grow over the series, acting and age-wise.”

At the beginning, Morris would smile during the serious scenes - it was difficult to get him to not smile.

Gun v Gun was his first acting gig, which lead to him taking drama at Freyberg High School. He played Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast, and next year will be an assistant director for Freyberg’s production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Morris, who works at Gilmours as a pick-packer, would like to get into theatre and be in more of Macmillian’s projects. But he is not missing those 5am starts to make the most of deserted streets. He didn’t feel so smiley then.

The premiere will also feature a Q&A session with most of the cast.

You can watch the season two trailer on YouTube.

The Details

What: Premiere of the second season of The Tripods

When: Friday, 7.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Entry: Free





