This was the only family photo Michael Kopytko carried with him as he fought in World War II. He is in the centre of the front row. The family were peasant farmers on the Radziwill estate in western Belarus. In 1952, Kopytko came to New Zealand as a displaced person.

Untold Stories, an exhibition opening in Palmerston North on June 29, uncovers a largely unknown part of New Zealand history.

The exhibition and associated book and film seek to tell six family stories of World War II displaced people who settled in Palmerston North, and to fill that historical gap.

“By presenting the fascinating and vital stories of these people who settled in Palmerston North, we also want to reveal the complicated and true history of war-time Europe,” project leader Dr Tania Kopytko said.

The other team members are Mary Zambazos, Mychelle Mihailof, Susie Tsaclis and Bruno Petrenas. All but Mihailof were born in Palmerston North and all grew up and were educated here. Each has a family member or two who were displaced persons after World War II.

Their stories cover Belarus, Bulgaria, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania, plus information about the journeys to New Zealand and Pahīatua Camp where most stayed in preparation for their new life in New Zealand.

Konstantinos and Panayota Zambazos with their first child Lemonia at her christening in 1954 in Palmerston North. Konstantinos (Romanian) and Panayota (Greek) came to New Zealand as displaced persons in 1951 and 1952 respectively. Both went to the Pahīatua Camp and then settled in Palmerston North.

“To create the exhibition, we have dug deep into our family albums and papers and had to apply for New Zealand archival immigration documents that are still held under restrictions,” Kopytko said.

“In some instances, we have had to apply via the Ombudsman to have them released from the 2065 restriction. When reading the police and Ministry of Internal Affairs interviews with our parents, it is clear the Government at the time was terrified of communists. The irony is that most of these people left because they were fleeing various communist governments. Through the research, we have discovered aspects of our parents’ lives and heritage that we never knew.”

These parents were part of up to 5000 displaced persons who came from across Central, Eastern and Southern Europe to New Zealand, fleeing the ravages of World War II and, in some cases, civil wars.

After the war, New Zealand wanted skilled labour, but its assimilation policy did not always make settling in easy for the displaced people, Kopytko said. However, about 4000 people were welcomed at Pahīatua Camp where they learned English and about New Zealand life and customs.

“We believe their stories can teach us much about accepting people from different cultures and the value and cultural richness they bring to our country. If the aim of New Zealand’s policy was to gain valuable skilled workers, then it fulfilled that aim.”

The team hopes the exhibition will inspire everyone to write their family stories and ask questions before it is too late.

The Untold Stories project is funded by the Earle Creativity and Development Trust.

The exhibition at Square Edge Arts Centre will run from June 29 until July 23. Entry is free of charge.

The heritage team at Palmerston North Central Library will host a panel discussion on how the Untold Stories team developed their stories. Afterwards, there will be a workshop on family research challenges and methods. Bring your questions.

Digging Deeper into Untold Stories will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 2pm to 4pm, on level 2 of the library.







