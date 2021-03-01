Palmerston North English Language Partners students try cricket

English Lanaguage Partners learners have a go at cricket in Palmerston North's The Square.

More than 70 new Kiwis studying at English Language Partners are attending a six-week programme run by the Sport Manawatū Green Prescription (GRx) team and the Manawatū Horowhenua Tararua Diabetes Trust.

The New Kiwis Healthy Lifestyle Programme aims to provide support to new Kiwis in Manawatū by providing education and support around adapting to the Kiwi way of life through healthy lifestyle choices.

The programme consists of two parts. The first is an educational seminar run by the diabetes trust that covers topics like sleep, primary health services, medications, oral health, mental health and wellbeing. The second part run by Sport Manawatū is an active session.

Last week the new Kiwis had a go at backyard cricket. Smiles and laughter filled Te Marae o Hine - The Square as they picked up the bats and balls and began playing cricket.

"Seeing first-hand what a positive impact this programme has had on this community has been incredibly rewarding," Sport Manawatū Green Prescription adviser Katrina Gemmell says.

"Being able to work with this group and watch them become more confident in managing their health and wellbeing over the weeks and years that we have been working with them is really special."

After attending the programme 98.5 per cent of participants say their confidence has increased in managing their health and wellbeing.

The programme has been running for five years and some participants return each year. It continues to be reviewed and improved yearly based on feedback from the participants, Gemmell says.