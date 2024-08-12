It presented with a sourdough Babco bread edging that had charred crunch yet held billowy fresh underneath. Waiting inside was melting cheese with delayed hints of smoke from the chicken and crumbled panchetta that were doused by a wave of gherkin bite.

Finishing relief came from a ready dunk in the in-house caramelised cheddar and onion aioli. It was found to pair well with a pale ale that was brewed on site.

Bates said while he was extremely proud of The Smoked Chicken Ripper and had eaten a few himself, he confessed to keeping it simple away from the office. His go-to toasted sandwich at the weekend was a “plain Jane” cheese and onion.

The competition was open to all New Zealand eateries, the only criteria being sandwiches be toasted between two slices of bread and easily eaten by hand. Each toastie had to include cheese (or a vegan substitute) and McClure’s Pickles.

All remaining ingredients were left to creativity.

Brew Union head chef Jason Bates and soux chef Dave Cameron.

Head judge Kerry Tyack said this year’s entries had presented the team of 30-plus judges with a tough task.

“The judging team has noted a much higher standard of bread being used in this year’s toasties, the inclusion of green ingredients such as mesclun salad and recognition, especially from the older hands, that getting the toasting right, particularly for fillings with high moisture content, is critical to mess-free eating,” he said.

“Where we see a need for some extra care is in consistency and for taking the number of ingredients used a step too far. While the wild and wacky approach can yield some terrific toasties, it can also result in key ingredients being lost in a maelstrom of disparate tastes and textures.”

With the final round of judging starting this week, each toastie will again be judged on presentation, effectiveness of preparation technique, edibility, taste, innovation and originality.

Toasted sandwiches from Auckland, Rotorua, Hamilton, Taupō, Palmerston North, Greytown, Petone, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, Queenstown and Arrowtown have made the final cut, coming from city bistros, neighbourhood cafes, a deli, a butcher, a coffee roaster, a bar, several breweries and a food truck.

The supreme winner will walk away with a year’s worth of McClure’s Pickles, a custom Rikki Berger trophy and the prestigious title of best-toasted sandwich in the country.

The Great NZ Toastie Takeover winner will be announced on August 21.