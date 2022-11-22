Palmerston North driver Shirley Ross is a big fan of Age Concern and Waka Kotahi's Staying Safe course. Photo / Judith Lacy

Palmerston North driver Shirley Ross is a big fan of Age Concern and Waka Kotahi's Staying Safe course. Photo / Judith Lacy

What do you do when the traffic lights are blinking orange?

A) Apply the handbrake and peel an orange?

B) Hit the accelerator?

C) Apply the give-way rules?

The answer is obviously C, but if you think it is time to refresh your knowledge of the road code and safe driving practices Staying Safe could be the answer.

The free classroom-based refresher course for older drivers is run by Age Concern in partnership with Waka Kotahi.

Shirley Ross did the 3½-hour course in September. She can put the reason into two words - “independence” and “safety”.

Ross says she has always been very independent. Her husband died more than 20 years ago and with her daughter, Joanne Greig, living overseas for many years she quickly realised she had to take care of herself.

Now in her 80s, she wants to continue to have the independence of driving but to do it safely - not just for herself but for everyone.

“It’s a privilege to drive a car.”

Drivers need to feel confident when they get behind the wheel, be able to drive well, and not be a danger to anyone.

“Everyone thinks they are good drivers but it’s not true really as you sort of forget [things].”

Ross thought it was time to check her skills and did the course with Greig.

“Everyone was so kind from the moment we walked in the door. Everyone was so smiley and chatty.”

There was also a great morning tea.

The course focused on simple things everyone can do to make driving safer, such as planning the route so you are making left rather than right turns and going when the traffic is not so bad.

“It’s those basic things that have been helpful to me and they are sort of built into my routine now.”

Ross feels more confident driving since doing the course. “I check things now that I hadn’t thought about checking before like windscreen wipers and the position of the mirror.”

Age Concern Palmerston North & Districts social connection coordinator Fern Brooking says as people get older they need to remember how physical driving is - turning your neck, holding the steering wheel.

Participants are surveyed when they start the course and then four to six weeks later. Consistent feedback is that the course sharpens awareness and drivers now look more carefully for hazards, Brooking says.

The course also increases participants’ knowledge about other transport options.

Ross and Greig moved to Palmerston North nearly three years ago from Wellington. They thought they would give Palmerston North a try as the countryside was similar to Waikato where they used to live. Ross says she loves hearing cows mooing and driving behind a tractor with hay bales on it.

The next course is on November 30, 9.30am-1pm. Register by phoning (06) 355 2832.





