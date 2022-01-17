PawPals Daycare designer Hannah McDowall encourages french bulldog Stella to try the slide. Susan the corgi keeps an eye on the treats. Photo / Judith Lacy

Looking through the window of PawPals Playcare is like looking at a book of dog breeds.

The sizes, colours, hair lengths and energy levels vary hugely. Probably unlike their owners, the dogs don't seem to mind being back into their daycare routines.



Roger Symes and Josh Everson opened the business in October in central Palmerston North. They had spent about four months renovating the former spray painting premises.

Symes and Everson were working as personal trainers and massage therapists, industries hit hard by Covid-19. During last year's lockdown, they reflected on whether they were doing what they wanted to do and decided to open a doggy daycare.

They say it is lab approved - lab being the first initials of their dogs. Symes has labradoodles Lilly and Bella while border collie Ace is Everson's dog. Everson says they have built a daycare where their own dogs can have fun.

Fox terrier Eden and staffy cross Duke strike a pose in the integrated dog land at PawPals Playcare. Photo / Supplied

Activities include a sandpit where the pooches can dig for toys and bones, a bubble machine that spits out beef and chicken-flavoured bubbles, rope pull, and a tunnel. There are indoor and outdoor play areas plus breakout pens for rest time.

A vet nurse is always on duty, and a maximum of 12 dogs to one handler. Everson likens the staff to doggy lifeguards or referees with a focus on safety.

French bulldog Stella discovers the world is more than black and white at PawPals Playcare. Photo / Supplied

Before a dog can attend daycare it undergoes a behaviour assessment. Downstairs is the integrated dog land and work has started on creating little dog land upstairs. It will be for toy and boutique dogs up to 12kg.

The benefits of doggy daycare include developing good behaviour, the ability to socialise with other dogs, supervision and the chance to play with big, little, old and young dogs, Everson says.

Everson and Symes have had an "insane" number of inquiries about grooming services. They have space upstairs for a grooming parlour and plan to do the Tauranga-based NZ Dog Grooming School course.

Everson has lived in Palmerston North since he was 4, while Symes is Palmy born and raised.