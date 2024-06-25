Amelia Watt first picked up a dart when she was 11 years old, now at 23 she is ranked at number 12 in New Zealand Women for the sport.

Amelia Watt first picked up a dart when she was 11 years old, now at 23 she is ranked at number 12 in New Zealand Women for the sport.

Amelia Watt grew up watching her family play darts.

When she was 11 years old she picked up a dart herself and had a go. Twelve years later she is not only still playing darts, but is headed to Hungary to represent New Zealand in the sport.

It’s a big leap from those early days of playing. Watt has never even been overseas before, let alone to play at an international competition in Europe. It’s something she said her 11-year-old self would never have imagined.

“I never thought I would have had this kind of opportunity when I was young, it wasn’t something that ever crossed my mind.”

As she continued playing however, Watt showed more than just a child’s interest in the sport. Her skills developed, and she began climbing up the national table for women in darts.

Now, she is ranked 12th in New Zealand women in the sport, and 128th in the world for women. As her ranking climbed, Watt said she began realising darts could take her further than just to competitions around New Zealand.

“As my darts started improving, I started to aim towards bigger things.”

In October this year, Watt faces the biggest thing in her sporting career to date - representing her country in the World Dart Federation World Masters in Hungary.

“We will be playing for a total of 12 days in Budapest.”

The ”we” Watt refers to is a total of 20 men, 18 women and 33 junior players, who have been selected to make up the team. Players were selected based on the points they earned at a series of ranked tournaments throughout the year across New Zealand.

Watt said competing against other players in those tournaments is always enjoyable.

“I love competing against the top New Zealand players and improving my game everywhere I go. Also the social aspects of the game and getting to hang with an incredible bunch of people.”

Amelia Watt has her eye on the bullseye - which in her case means heading to Budapest later this year to represent New Zealand at the World Dart Association tournament.

With just over three months to go before Watt and her teammates fly out to Europe, she is now focused on not only getting herself ready competitively, but also financially.

She estimates it will cost her around $10,000 in total.

“We get slight discounts through having set accommodation, but most of the costs we have to cover ourselves.”

For Watt, who spent her school days at North Street School, Feilding and Feilding High School, not going isn’t an option, she said.

“At the moment I am looking for sponsorship, monetary donations and donations of products, services or vouchers that I can use as prizes for raffles or other fundraising events, but if I can’t raise the money, I will still go.”

Watt said she is inspired by other players in New Zealand.

“I really look up to our top ladies in New Zealand. The likes of Nicole Regnaud who is 24 and currently ranked second in the New Zealand Dart Federation, and Wendy Harper who is ranked first. I think they are incredible players and amazing at what they do.”

With her own ranking not that much lower, it’s likely some young players may be naming Watt as a player who inspires them in the future, and Watt said she encourages teen girls to pick up a dart and give the sport a try.

“I would say definitely give it a go. The people you meet and the opportunities you get are amazing. Personally, I think playing darts is an awesome skill to have.”

If any businesses are interested in supporting Watt’s fundraising, she can be contacted via email: ameliawatt0701@gmail.com.

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.



