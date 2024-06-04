The age range of the dancers at Dance 2024 is as broad as the genres covered. Photos / 123RF

It’s been three years between chest pops and flings, but Palmerston North Dance Association’s showcase returns on Sunday.

Dance 2024 stars students from 12 dance schools and groups as far afield as Taihape, Levin and Pahīatua.

The showcase started in 2000 and is usually held every two years, but the last one was in 2021.

Association president Maryanne Mechen said Dance 2024 is non-competitive, allowing the dancers to enjoy dancing without the pressure.

Dancers spend a lot of time in a studio learning techniques, so it is important to provide them the chance to perform in front of an audience. This lifts a dancer’s performance and provides a sense of achievement and enjoyment.

Dance teacher Michelle Robinson co-ordinates the Dance 2000 series.

She said this year’s dancers range in age from about 5 to 85 and will be performing ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip-hop, musical theatre, and Highland, Ukrainian and Irish dances. Each school will perform two items.

It was a coup to have so many dance schools co-operating.

Robinson said if a parent wants their child to learn dancing, Dance 2024 would provide an opportunity to see the different forms on offer.

The non-profit organisation encourages and promotes the practice and appreciation of all dance forms.

Mechen said if dance isn’t supported at the grassroots level there won’t be ballet companies, just as if there are no children playing rugby, there won’t be All Blacks.

The Details

What: Dance 2024

When: Sunday, June 9, 3pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Tickets: Ticketek.co.nz or from the venue