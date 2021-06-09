Palmerston North Dance Association's Dance 2021 a treat for the senses

All styles of dance will be showcased at Dance 2021 on Sunday. Photo / Judith Lacy

All styles of dance will be showcased at Dance 2021 on Sunday. Photo / Judith Lacy

Dancers from 7 to their 70s are performing in this Sunday's Dance 2021.

Twelve groups from Marton to Levin to Pahiatua will perform two items each in the Palmerston North Dance Association's showcase.

The showcases are usually held every two years and it was to have been Dance 2020 but we all know what happened last year.

The styles will range from ballet to hip-hop, musical theatre to tap, Irish to contemporary. Along with dance schools, Val Bolter's Spring Chickens will take to the stage.

Association president Maryanne Mechen says Dance 2021 is non competitive, fosters all forms of dance and builds collegiality among dance teachers.

The showcase is a feast to the senses with magnificent costumes and choreography. "It's a real celebration of dance in our area."

The dance teachers need to be applauded for their often selfless commitment to fostering talent, Mechen says.

As they are not competing, dancers can enjoy watching all the performances plus experience being on the Regent stage. "In this setting they can just relax and enjoy themselves."

Dance 2021 convener Michelle Robinson says the event is about bringing everyone together and promoting dance in all its forms.

The Details

What: Dance 2021

When: Sunday, June 13, 3pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Tickets: Adults $14, seniors and children $7, family $30