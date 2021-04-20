Palmerston North cricketer Nate Davis wins backing from ANZ with grant

Nate Davis, standing fourth from left, with his Marist Cricket Club Year 7/8 junior team.

Palmerston North 11-year-old Nate Davis got a big surprise when he was awarded a full set of new cricket gear through an ANZ cricket grant.

ANZ's cricket grant programme gives New Zealand cricket players, teams and schools the chance to apply for sponsorship to help them with their game.

"I didn't know my dad had put my name down for it," Nate says. "My favourite pieces are the bat and bag and I'm definitely keeping the gloves."

Nate, who goes to Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School, found he had so much gear he decided to donate the spare pieces to his fellow Marist Cricket Club players.

He recently competed in Palmerston North's Super Sport Cricket competition where he and his Marist team made it as far as Masterton on the road to nationals before their wickets were knocked. "We got smoked."

Nate started playing cricket in Year 3 and follows in the footsteps of his dad, Brett, who now coaches his team. "He's a really good coach and he makes training fun."

Head of Sponsorship at ANZ Sue McGregor says the bank loved hearing about Nate's passion and enthusiasm for the game.

"This grant is about encouraging grassroots cricket so we wanted to support Nate's game and his practices."

Providing quality gear to young players is a step towards helping them achieve their sporting dreams and it's wonderful to play a part in that, McGregor says.

"We've enjoyed reading applications from good sports like Nate. When we heard their story, we knew how much this new cricket gear would help them."

ANZ has so far given more than $1 million to help teams and players all over New Zealand achieve their cricket dreams.