Bob and Alma Bartosh, who live at Hiwinui near Palmerston North, have been married for 70 years. They raised four sons and one daughter. Photo / Judith Lacy

Young Alma McIlroy had moved to Ōtaki to train to be a midwife. Little did she know that one of her fellow students would help give birth to a love that has lasted seven decades and counting.

That student knew Bob Bartosh and asked Alma if she wanted to go with him to his sister’s graduation ball.

“That was it, we danced our way through life,” Alma said.

Bob and Alma had driven to Masterton to attend a 21st birthday party and on the way home, Bob stopped the car and proposed.

“She’s still with me so you can say she picked the right track.”

They were married in Pahīatua on April 24, 1954, and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with family at their home at Hiwinui, near Palmerston North.

Alma said they don’t know anyone who has been married for 70 years. She is 91 and Bob is 93. Neither is on medication and Alma describes herself “as fit as a fiddle”.

Alma said ever since they married, they have kept their individuality.

Bob played badminton, rugby, tennis, cricket and, until the end of last season, lawn bowls.

Alma was into theatre and is still an ardent bridge player.

Their Christian faith is an important part of their marriage. “I think when you put God first everything else falls into place,” she said.

Alma grew up on a farm at Marima near Pahīatua milking cows, pulling swedes, feeding out and harrowing with draught horses.

Bob’s father grew daffodils and he worked for his father then the couple went out on their own at Te Horo, south of Ōtaki, establishing Totara Park Gardens.

For 16 years they worked seven days a week. Their shop, which sold mostly flowers, was open every day except Christmas Day and Good Friday.

Bob can remember picking tomatoes all day then packing them until 2am, and then up at 5am to take them to market.

The couple then went motelling - another seven-day-a-week job - and owned a motel in Tolaga Bay on the East Coast.

They then moved to Waikanae to be close to Bob’s father and Alma cared for people in their homes.

“We have never really stopped working because there’s nothing but work,” Alma said. “We like it though.”

She is a keen gardener, helping her daughter Elizabeth Hansen on their property. Alma also helps run the house that is home to three generations.

“The more I work the better I like it.”

When Bob turned 90 son-in-law Richard Hansen said he needed to stop driving the mower, but twice he has “sneaked out” to do it.

Alma drives a Jaguar V8 she got for her 80th birthday. The number plate 7NTXVL represents the highest score in bridge - seven no trumps redoubled vulnerable.

“I love my car. I couldn’t be without it and I like speed but I’m not allowed to do it.”

Bob and Alma Bartosh celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on April 24. Alma says she couldn’t believe it when Manawatū District Mayor Helen Worboys turned up with flowers on their big day. Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith also sent flowers. Photo / Elizabeth Hansen

Bob says Alma is “a bundle of joy that never knows when to stop”.

Alma says Bob is a gift that after all these years she still loves.

