Palmerston North Community Services Council celebrates its 50th anniversary

Community Development Committee chairwoman Lorna Johnson, Palmerston North Community Services Council chairwoman Kim Penny, and Carol Phillips who is writing a history of CSC. Photo / Judith Lacy

In the same year Palmerston North celebrated its centenary, an umbrella organisation was formed to plug gaps in the city's community sector.

The Palmerston North Community Services Council (CSC) is still going strong today and celebrated its 50th anniversary last week with a luncheon and cake cutting attended by Mayor Grant Smith.

The venue - All Saints Community Centre - was significant as at least one of the initial meetings about forming CSC was held at All Saints Hall, which was where the centre is now. On October 18, 1971, the draft constitution was presented at a meeting at the hall.

City at the Centre: A History of Palmerston North notes there was concern in the 1960s about the impact a relatively high turnover of the city's population was having on voluntary organisations. It describes CSC as innovative.

Today, CSC has a membership of more than 100 organisations and individuals working in community and social services. Its vision is a strong, vibrant, and connected community sector in Palmerston North.

CSC chairwoman Kim Penny said the luncheon was an opportunity to celebrate 50 years of the community sector working together as the Palmerston North Community Services Council.

One of the original objectives of CSC was to encourage and facilitate co-ordination and extension of social service agencies for the purpose of achieving efficient standards of social services, and to act as a liaison body between member organisations and local and central government.

"Connecting the many groups working for the wellbeing of the people of Palmerston North is the key reason CSC was formed, and this continues to be our primary purpose today," Penny said.

"Being connected enables better collaboration; knowing what other community groups are doing and working together, rather than in silos, enables better outcomes for those we are supporting and for the community."

She acknowledged all those who have contributed to the work of CSC over the past five decades.

"There are too many to name, but we are committed to continuing to build on their legacy. The landscape for the community and social services sector is hugely different to what it was in the 70s, 80s and 90s, but our core objectives remain the same."

Community Services Council chairwoman Kim Penny, Mayor Grant Smith, and Jean Hera of longstanding member group Palmerston North Women's Health Collective cut the cake. Photo / Tim Kendrew

Palmerston North City Council is the key partner organisation of CSC. Smith acknowledged and saluted the impact CSC has made on the fabric of the city.

He said his father, Tony Smith, was a social worker for 50-odd years and during his career had many interactions with CSC. The mayor said this interest was passed on in the DNA to him.

Tony, who is now 87, served in the Korean War. He worked in the Social Security Department, then the Department of Social Welfare for decades, and in his last working years for the Department of Child, Youth and Family Services.



The mayor said housing affordability and mental health were among the principal issues the city faces as a new year approaches.

Carol Phillips has been commissioned to write a booklet on the history of CSC. She is keen to talk to people who have memories or other information about the history of CSC.