Clearview Park Lions Club charter president Rhys Davies. The new club is not so much Breakfast at Tiffany's but morning tea at Julia's. Photo / Judith Lacy

Clearview Park Lions Club charter president Rhys Davies. The new club is not so much Breakfast at Tiffany's but morning tea at Julia's. Photo / Judith Lacy

Palmerston North’s newest Lions club is hoping its morning meeting times will make it attractive to a range of people.

Clearview Park Lions Club was chartered on November 30. It has 21 members with more in the pipeline, charter president Rhys Davies says.

The club meets monthly in the movie theatre at Julia Wallace Retirement Village, beginning with a provided morning tea. While the current members are mostly seniors, the morning meetings could suit parents with children at school or people who don’t want to go out at night, Davies says.

The club is a social one while also focusing on the Lions’ motto, “We serve”.

For about four years while it was being established, the Clearview Park club was a branch of the Middle Districts Lions Club.

Members do shifts running the mini golf at Victoria Esplanade and this month have been manning the Tree of Remembrance for Arohanui Hospice.

They have collected for Daffodil Day and Camp Quality and have been models at a fundraising fashion show for Riding for the Disabled.

The new club has already hosted two Pink Ribbon breakfasts and one Blue breakfast.

Some members have been Lions before bringing more than 150 years of collective Lions membership, Davies says.

You do not have to be a resident at Julia Wallace to belong.

It is a rarity nowadays for service organisations to be growing and Clearview Park becomes the sixth Lions club in Palmerston North.

It is the only Lions club meeting at a Ryman village in New Zealand.

To find out more about the club, ring 06 354 1957 or email 42rhysand@gmail.com.







