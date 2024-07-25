Nominations are open for the Palmerston North City Council 2024 Civic Honour Awards.

Nominations have opened for the Palmerston North 2024 Civic Honours Awards, and Palmy residents have until September 2 to nominate people they consider to be exceptional voluntary community leaders.

Mayor Grant Smith said Palmerston North thrived on the dedication of individuals who go above and beyond in community service and the Civic Honour Awards were the city’s premier accolade for voluntary service.

“Volunteers typically act out of selflessness, not for recognition. The Civic Honour Awards celebrate innovative and dedicated volunteers who merit our gratitude and acknowledgement.“

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith.

“And outside of the King’s Honour Awards, this is the highest recognition given to local residents. Over the years, we’ve honoured incredible individuals committed to helping others and fostering strong, connected communities.”