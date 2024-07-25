Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Manawatu Guardian

Palmerston North Civic Honours Awards nominations open

Paul Williams
By
2 mins to read
Nominations are open for the Palmerston North City Council 2024 Civic Honour Awards.

Nominations are open for the Palmerston North City Council 2024 Civic Honour Awards.

Nominations have opened for the Palmerston North 2024 Civic Honours Awards, and Palmy residents have until September 2 to nominate people they consider to be exceptional voluntary community leaders.

Mayor Grant Smith said Palmerston North thrived on the dedication of individuals who go above and beyond in community service and the Civic Honour Awards were the city’s premier accolade for voluntary service.

“Volunteers typically act out of selflessness, not for recognition. The Civic Honour Awards celebrate innovative and dedicated volunteers who merit our gratitude and acknowledgement.“

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith.
Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith.

“And outside of the King’s Honour Awards, this is the highest recognition given to local residents. Over the years, we’ve honoured incredible individuals committed to helping others and fostering strong, connected communities.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The awards, which have been going since 1988, are based on specific criteria which can be found on the Palmerston North City Council website.

Volunteers of any age can be nominated, and nominations can be for the quality of a person’s commitment or the length of their service to a sector or community. The service carried out by the nominated person must be voluntary, and not a professional service or a service they undertake in the course of their paid employment.

People who have unsuccessfully nominated a person in previous years can re-submit their nomination for this year.

A panel reviews all nominations, with the final decisions revealed during an awards ceremony later this year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Nomination forms are available for download at www.pncc.govt.nz/civicawards or can be picked up from the Council’s Customer Service Centre or libraries.

The deadline for nominations is Monday, September 2, with the Civic Awards Ceremony to be held at the Conference & Function Centre on December 3.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian