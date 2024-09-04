City Mission board chairman Andrew Carson and Rev Franco Vaccarino with the cans of food.

A local church has partnered with Palmerston North City Council to embark on a canned food appeal to help people struggling with the cost of living.

Reverend Franco Vaccarino from City Mission said the rising cost of living is placing immense pressure on many households, especially when it comes to essential expenses like food, housing, and utilities.

“An increasing number of individuals, families, whānau, individuals, the elderly, disabled people, and tertiary students are finding themselves financially squeezed and struggling to make ends meet,” he said.

“In some cases, families are forced to cut back on food to cover other necessary expenses, highlighting the severity of the situation.”

“The financial strain is particularly intense during the winter months when heating costs add to the burden.”