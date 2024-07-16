The collection seeks to promote memory health, support people’s cognitive abilities, increase connection and decrease boredom.

As well as books about the condition, there are picture books to spark reminiscing.

Fiction books from Dovetale Press are a feature of the collection. Applied linguist Dr Gillian Claridge and psychogeriatrician Dr Sally Rimkeit have adapted classics for readers who might find standard books difficult because of dementia or stroke.

Pearcey said people come into the libraries seeking short stories or poems to read to someone with dementia.

There are jigsaw puzzles ranging from 13 to 100 pieces, games, magnetic picture boards, and fidget widgets to calm and engage busy hands and unsettled minds. For those who miss a paintbrush, there are Relish Aquapaints - reusable sheets that require just water.

Catering to the ears are three Simple Music Players - one for New Zealand music, one for classical and one for popular 1940s to 1980s songs. The user just needs to lift the lid to play the preloaded songs.

The resources can all be borrowed with the bonus of allowing people to try before they buy.

Memory Matters will be launched at Central Library next month. Stormont hopes all the branch libraries will eventually have a collection.

Some of the resources in the Memory Matters collection at Roslyn Library. Photo / Judith Lacy

Library staff are working with Alzheimers New Zealand towards Palmerston North libraries becoming dementia-friendly organisations.

As part of the Dementia Friendly Recognition Programme, there are five standards they’ll be working towards achieving starting with increasing their awareness and understanding of dementia.

Judith Lacy has been the editor of the Manawatū Guardian since December 2020. She graduated from journalism school in 2001 and this is her second role editing a community paper.







