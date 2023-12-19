Palmerston North's new city ambassadors (from left) Conrad Millan, Lamarah Lackey, team leader Jodie Matenga-Philips, Nicole Van Der Lee and Tu-tekakenga Pauli. Photo / Palmerston North City Council

Palmerston North City Council’s city ambassadors programme has returned for its seventh year.

This year, the programme has been tendered out to Whakapai Hauora, part of Rangitāne o Manawatū.

The ambassadors are based at the Palmy’s Got Talent centre at 93-96 The Square and the Unbox opposite in Te Marae o Hine/The Square.

The Unbox - painted shipping container - stores a range of games and activities for everyone to participate in while hanging out with the ambassadors.

The four ambassadors are the go-to for information on events, attractions, and what’s on in Palmy this summer.

The ambassadors are Conrad Millan, Lamarah Lackey, Tu-tekakenga Pauli and Nicole Van Der Lee. It is their first time participating in the programme.

The programme runs until February 2 and will then return for the April school holidays.

Safety Advisory Board chairman and city councillor Pat Handcock says the programme is another way to enjoy The Square this summer.

“When we see people getting out and about in our city centre, it helps to encourage others to do the same which in turn creates a sense of security and helps to support local business.”

The programme, which has a budget of $71,000, links with the work of the Palmerston North Safety Advisory Board in maintaining Palmerston North’s Safe City Accreditation.

Whakapai Hauora tumuaki (leader) Danielle Harris says the ambassador role sits naturally within one of Rangitāne’s pou of manaakitanga as a Te Tiriti partner to the city council.

Palmy’s Got Talent focuses on supporting whānau who are committed to gaining sustainable employment.

It tailors training packages in the civil infrastructure, construction industries, or health sectors.







